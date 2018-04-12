A 12-feet pillar at the entry gate of Taj Mahal, made of metal, crashed after the heavy rains and high winds lashed Agra in Uttar Pradesh. The minaret, also known as Darwaza-e-Rauza, is placed at the entry gate of one of the wonders of worlds. The Supreme Court had directed the UP Government to present them with a document presenting their vision over the protection and preservation of Taj Mahal. The government had sought four weeks time to form a bench of justices for completing the documents.

Following the heavy rains that lashed onto the northern part of India on Thursday night, a 12-feet pillar at the entry gate of Taj Mahal, made of metal, crashed after the heavy rains and high winds lashed Agra in Uttar Pradesh. The minaret, also known as Darwaza-e-Rauza, is placed at the entry gate of the one of the wonders of worlds. Reports suggest that it collapsed after the winds crossed 100 km per hour. After the pillar fell, the minaret and the dome broke into pieces. The following reports have highlighted the seriousness of the state government towards the world-class monument.

Earlier, the Archaeological Society of India (ASI), that holds the responsibility of maintaining the Mughal architectural marvel, had appealed to the Supreme Court over the issue of Taj Mahal’s ownership. The ASI move the Court against the decision of Waqf board to declare the monument as its property. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had asked the Sunni Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh to present the documents signed by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in order to prove that it owns the Taj Mahal.

ALSO READ: CBI takes over Unnao rape case, FIR filed against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Previously on March 23, the Supreme Court had directed the UP Government to present them with a document presenting their vision over the protection and preservation of Taj Mahal. The government had sought four weeks time to form a bench of justices for completing the documents. In January, the ASI had said that ‘Taj Mahal had been losing its sheen and the structure is also suffering due to increased pollution. The experts said that the presence of particulate matter in the environment is damaging the walls of the Taj Mahal. As per a report by NDTV, the ASI in 2017 had temporarily stopped the restoration work and sought help from the IITs.

ALSO READ: Parliament washout LIVE updates: BJP’s day-long fast will expose who ‘throttled democracy’, says PM Modi

ALSO READ: Kathua rape case: Police chargesheet says Meerut student travelled to Jammu to rape 8-year-old girl

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App