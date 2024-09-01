Heavy Rain Disrupts Train Services In Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: 20+ Cancelled, 30 Diverted

Amid heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, train services have been disrupted due to waterlogging over the tracks at several locations. South Central Railway on Sunday cancelled over 20 trains and diverted more than 30. Additionally, the Railways have set up helpline numbers to ensure the safety and convenience of people. The helpline numbers are: Hyderabad – 27781500, Warangal – 27782751, Kazipet – 27782660, and Khammam – 27782885.

Earlier, the railway cancelled six trains: 12713 Vijayawada – Secunderabad, 12714 Secunderabad – Vijayawada, 17201 Guntur – Secunderabad, 17233 Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar, 12706 Secunderabad – Guntur, and 12705 Guntur – Secunderabad, according to information shared by South Central Railway on X. Additionally, nine trains were diverted: 20811 Visakhapatnam – Nanded, 12739 Visakhapatnam – Tirupati, 03241 Danapur – Bengaluru, 12642 Nizamuddin – Kanniyakumari, 11019 CST Mumbai – Bhubaneswar, 11020 Bhubaneswar – CST Mumbai, 18519 Visakhapatnam – LTT Mumbai, 12727 Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad, and 12759 Tambaram – Hyderabad.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh assessed the flood-affected areas in the Mangalagiri constituency and reviewed the rescue and relief measures taken by the government. Lokesh toured the Ratnalcheruvu area in Mangalagiri town, which was severely affected by heavy rainfall, and interacted with the affected residents. He enquired about the relief measures provided by the government and whether they were reaching all the affected people. Lokesh assured the residents that the government would provide all necessary assistance to those affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, following the heavy rain in the Palnadu district, the Pulichintala dam has overflowed. Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting and instructed officials to be vigilant and alert in the rain-affected areas, adding that the necessary assistance should be provided to the people. The Chief Minister on Friday directed officials to ensure that all departments are on high alert, declare holidays for schools in areas with heavy rainfall, install warning boards near overflowing streams and rivers to prevent accidents, and send alert messages to the mobile phones of people in affected areas.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Uttarakhand’s CM Dhami Commemorates Heroes Of State Formation