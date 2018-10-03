After issuing the red alert in Kerala, the IMD advised the local people and fisherman to stay off the coast from October 5 as a cyclonic storm is imminent to lash the three districts. The meteorological department has predicted that the cyclone's trajectory will be along the coast of Lakshwadeep.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a red alert in at least three districts – Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad – of Kerala predicting heavy rainfall on Sunday. The weather warning in the three districts, which fall in the northern and central part of the state, has got the state administration on its toes. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the administration has been directed to take the necessary action to handle the crisis.

After issuing the red alert in the state, the IMD advised the local people and fisherman to stay off the coast from October 5 as a cyclonic storm is imminent to lash the three districts. The meteorological department has predicted that the cyclone’s trajectory will be along the coast of Lakshwadeep.

Even the tourists have been advised not to travel to the hilly regions in the state, especially to Munnar to see the Neelakurinji and stay put on October 7, when the weather has been predicted to get worse.

While speaking to media, the Kerala CM said, “IMD has issued a warning about a low-pressure area in the Arabian sea close to Sri Lankan coast. This is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm and a warning has been issued on the same. The predicted trajectory will be along the coast of Lakshadweep.”

“Fishermen have been advised to reach a safer coast by October 5. A warning has been issued. A red alert has been declared in 3 districts for October 7. Disaster Management Authority has met to assess the situation. We’ve sought support from central agencies and asked for 5 companies of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF),” added Pinarayai Vijayan.

While also explaining the measures that the state is taking, Vijayan said that the district administration has been directed to take necessary action to handle the crisis.

Earlier in August, Kerala was hit by worst floods in over a century. As per the records released by the government, the floods consumed the lives of at least 443 people while nearly 55 lakh people suffered the brunt of the natural calamity.

