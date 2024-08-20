Heavy rainfall swept through parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning, leading to widespread waterlogging and significant traffic disruptions across the city. The Delhi Police promptly issued an advisory urging commuters to avoid Rohtak Road and other affected areas as the downpour caused localized flooding in several key locations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that various areas of the city, including north, southwest, west, central, and southeast Delhi, experienced moderate to intense rainfall. The IMD also noted that the sky is expected to remain generally cloudy throughout the day, with light rain likely in different parts of the city.

Among the hardest-hit areas, West Delhi’s Pitampura recorded 57mm of rainfall between 5:30 AM and 7:45 AM, while Delhi University logged 55.5mm, and Najafgarh received 34.5mm during the same period. Other areas such as Narela and Lodhi Road saw 15.5mm and 15mm of rain, respectively.

The heavy rain caused traffic snarls at several major intersections, including Najafgarh Phirni Road, Kashmere Gate, ISBT, Ashram, and ITO, where waterlogging made commuting difficult for many residents. The IMD has indicated that this rainfall is part of a localized weather pattern that could continue throughout the day, bringing more light rain to various parts of the city.

This August has been notably wet for Delhi, with the city receiving rain almost every day, except for August 3. So far, Delhi has recorded 240.2mm of rainfall this month, making it the wettest August since 2013, when the city recorded 321.4mm of rain. The IMD has forecasted that scattered light rain is expected to persist through the week, keeping the city’s weather cool and moist.

As the rain continues, Delhi residents are advised to stay informed about weather conditions and traffic advisories to avoid affected areas and ensure safe travel.