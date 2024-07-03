Heavy Rainfall Alerts: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert For Delhi, 'Red' Alert For Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Delhi and 14 other northern states, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall over the next two days. Gujarat is under a ‘red’ alert, with predictions of extremely heavy rainfall on July 3 as the southwest monsoon progresses across India.

Weather Alerts and Predictions

On July 3, an ‘orange’ alert is in effect for various northeastern states, anticipating heavy rainfall across northwestern regions. Delhi is expected to experience moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday, following isolated showers on Tuesday that caused waterlogging in several areas. The IMD predicts thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds for the national capital.

Gujarat Region : Heavy to Very heavy rainfall with Extremely heavy Rainfall during past 24 hours of 02.07.2024#weatherupdate #significantrainfall #veryheavyrain pic.twitter.com/3M9Ihm3ICf — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 2, 2024

States Under Alert

The orange alert applies to Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. Northeastern states have been receiving excessive rainfall, resulting in flooding, landslides, and severe waterlogging. Rivers in Arunachal Pradesh have risen above danger levels, and floods in Assam and Manipur have caused widespread damage to homes.

हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़ एवं दिल्ली में 02 और 03 जुलाई, 2024 को अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से बहुत भारी वर्षा (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) होने की प्रबल संभावना है। pic.twitter.com/wZN2QE5iQm — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 2, 2024

Monsoon Coverage

The IMD announced that the southwest monsoon has now covered the entire country as of July 2, which is six days ahead of the usual schedule. Despite a delayed start in June, the monsoon arrived in Kerala and the northeastern region by May 30.

“The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab today. Thus, it covered the entire country on July 2, 2024, against the normal date of July 8,” the IMD stated.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places (occasional intense spells) accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Uttar Pradesh, North Punjab, North & west Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, west Bihar, north Odisha, south Gangetic West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/8pKvD9gIIZ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 3, 2024

Rainfall Statistics

India experienced below-normal rainfall levels in mid-June, leading to an overall deficit for the month. The country received 147.2 mm of rainfall against a norm of 165.3 mm, marking the seventh lowest since 2001. This year marks the third consecutive year that the southwest monsoon has covered the entire country ahead of schedule, according to the IMD.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay updated with local weather forecasts and take necessary precautions as heavy rains and associated risks are expected to continue.