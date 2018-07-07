The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Vidharbha, Goa and Konkan regions, asking residents to take precautions. Heavy rainfall in various parts of Maharashtra has forced the state government to adjourned Assembly session for a day. Normal life has also been affected in Mumbai, Nagpur and several other adjoining districts.

Normal life in various parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Nagpur and several other cities, has been affected by heavy rainfall. Parts of the financial capital continue to be water logged. The situation in various parts of Maharashtra has forced the state government to cancel Assembly session of both houses for the first time in 57 years. In coming days there would be no relief for residents as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall to Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa region, asking residents to take precautionary measures.

Power-supply has also been affected in these regions. These parts of the state are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the coming days. District administration of various cities have announced holidays in both schools and colleges. Nagpur had received 282 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, breaking all previous records. IMD has also issued a warning for other regions like Chhattisgarh, central Maharashtra, Telangana and coastal Karnataka.

On Friday, railway office decided to suspend train services services between Badlapur and Kalyan for an hour due heavy water logging on tracks and low visibility.

The state government has asked personnel of disaster management to be on standby to deal the situation erupted by heavy rainfall.

According to news agency ANI reports, at least 40 people were stranded at Chinchoti waterfall in Vasai due to heavy rains. Out of them, 35 people have been rescued and rescue operations are underway to rescue the remaining people,

