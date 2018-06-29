The Amarnath Yatra which was started on June 27 was halted in the middle due to heavy downpour following by the snowfall in Jammu region. The report suggests that rain has lashed Nuwan base camp which has created an obstruction for moving forward. More than 1 lakh people have been stranded at the camp. Cloudy sky with light showers is also expected to hit the region in the coming days.

The Amarnath Yatra which was commenced on June 27 from Jammu’s base campaign in Bhagwati Nagar came to an abrupt halt yesterday due to heavy rain showers in Jammu and Kashmir. The pilgrimage was suspended as heavy downpour continues to lash the region and was followed by snow later. According to a report, rains lashed the whole of Nuwan base camp from the where the pilgrims had been prepping for the next 28- kilometre trek to Sheshnag. People who had gone for offering prayers at Amarnath temple remain stranded at the base camp.

This news about the harsh weather conditions was given by the police control room (PCR) and dozens of security personnel deployed in the camp area. An official having the knowledge of the matter said that they halted the trip as they didn’t want to risk anybody’s life. He further added that the forces calculated the risk factors after the deployed team conducted a thorough risk analysis of the routes.

The official added that it took as many as 6 hours for the people to leave Pahalgam and finish their journey for the day at Sheshnag camp. As per our information, the rains had caused a 2-hour delay. I made the choice to postpone the yatra, the official added.

Speaking to media, Regional Meteorological Director Sonam Lotus said it is expected the skies will start getting clear from June 29,2018, onwards. Cloudy sky with light showers is also expected to come in the coming days.

According to a report more than 1 lakh people have been stranded at Nunwan camp. This base camp can accommodate only 36000 pilgrims. Also, the second batch of 3,434 pilgrims has left from Jammu for the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal. This batch of pilgrims are also expected to congregate with the first batch in the coming days.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More