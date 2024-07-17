Heavy Rainfall Triggers Red Alerts and School Closures Across Multiple Indian States

Heavy to very heavy rains have been predicted in most places for the next 5 days as India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert in multiple districts of Kerala, which has forced authorities to close educational institutions on July 17. A red alert, which signals the likelihood of very heavy rainfall, has been sounded in Kozhikode and Kannur; a orange alert – pointing to isolated torrential rain- was raised for Malappuram Wayanad and Kasaragod districts.

Eight districts — the most in Kerala affected by rain—have announced school and college holidays due to heavy showers on Tuesday as per district administrations, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad; Palakkad; Thrissur; Idukki Alappuzha & Kottayam. It follows massive rain which have swamped streets, felled power lines and caused rivers to burst their banks leading to widespread flooding and major safety issues.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts due to the rough conditions.

Rainfall Alert for Odisha

In Odisha, the IMD has issued a rainfall alert, forecasting heavy rains to continue until July 20. Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is expected in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Koraput on Wednesday. The state is bracing for potential disruptions and hazards associated with the persistent downpour.

Karnataka Faces Heavy Rainfall Impact

Karnataka has also been severely affected by heavy rains. On Tuesday, traffic on National Highway 75 was disrupted after parts of the road were washed away by mudslides. With moderate to heavy rains expected to continue in the coastal areas on July 16 and 17, authorities have diverted traffic from affected routes to ensure public safety.

West Bengal Braces for Torrential Rain

In West Bengal, the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Kolkata, Howrah, and North and South 24 Parganas. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is forecasted for July 20, potentially disrupting the Trinamool Congress’ rally scheduled for July 21. The state is preparing for significant rainfall and possible flooding.

Maharashtra’s Heavy Rainfall Forecast

Similarly, the IMD has sounded a ‘Red’ alert for Raigad and ‘Orange’ for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur for July 17. Heavy downpour has persisted in major cities for the past few days resulting into floods and traffic jam. Through the IMD has reported that monsoon is moving southward, the organization forecasts over 20 cm of rains in coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Konkan Goa within the days to come.

Delhi and NCR to Experience Light Rains