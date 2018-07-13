Heavy rains lashed Delhi in the afternoon leading to water-logging in many parts of the city. According to reports, water-logging has been reported at Minto Bridge, at Akhbar Road and traffic jams are being reported in areas such as Dhaula Kuan, Andrews Ganj, Malviya Nagar and Jantar Mantar.

After heavy rains lashed Delhi to bring the much-needed respite from the sweltering heat, many parts of the national capital are reported to be water-logged leading to traffic jams.

After heavy rains lashed Delhi to bring the much-needed respite from the sweltering heat, many parts of the national capital are reported to be water-logged leading to traffic jams. Water-logging has been reported at Minto Bridge, at Akhbar Road and traffic jams are being reported in areas such as Dhaula Kuan, Andrews Ganj, Malviya Nagar and Jantar Mantar.

According to reports, the Delhi Secretariat also witnessed water logging due to a leakage inside the building. The entrance of the building was completely inundated after an hour’s rain.

Visuals from Minto Bridge are going viral as some buses can be seen submerged in the water. According to reports, passengers were present inside the bus when it got stuck but they were safely evacuated.

Delhi: A bus submerged in water following heavy rain, at Minto Bridge pic.twitter.com/Ipsas8hQbG — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2018

As per reports coming in, traffic coming from Karol Bagh to Zakhira is heavy and therefore might cause long jams.

“सुस्वागतम #DelhiRains – water logging, Traffic Jam or whatever … But Delhi has really waited & welcoming and celebrating Rains today,” Tweeted Kapil Mishra.

Mishra also tweeted a photo, wherein some children were seen playing in the water-logged area.

According to Meteorological department official said that several parts of Delhi received rains and the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, just above the season’s average.

“The maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 34 degrees Celsius,” the MeT department official said.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was 28.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 37.8 degrees Celsius. The Met has also predicted more rains in the coming days in the various parts of Delhi.

#WATCH Haryana: Visuals of waterlogging following heavy rain at Hero Honda Chowk in Gurugram pic.twitter.com/9nMn1gxSxX — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More