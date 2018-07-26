Commuters including office-goers and school children are among the most affected by the incessant rains that hit Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning. While Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory to avoid certain roads affected of waterlogging, a number of commuters were seen stranded on the roads.

Heavy rains lashed the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday morning, bringing down the mercury and waterlogging several areas. The heavy rainfall that started around 7am led to traffic jams at several areas mainly in the parts of Delhi and Noida. Commuters including office-goers and school children got most-affected by the incessant rains. While Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory to avoid certain roads affected of waterlogging, a number of commuters were seen stranded on the roads due to waterlogging.

According to reports, while a road in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara caved in, around three building in Greater Noida were also reported to be collapsed. Till now, no causalities have been reported. Also, the traffic moved at snail’s speed on NH-24 due to waterlogging, leaving the office-goers no other option than to stand on the main Ghazipur turn.

Besides this, the waterlogging was also reported from Jagatpuri, Sarai Kale Khan, Nizamuddin, Badarpur, Ashram, Mayapuri Chowk, Dwarka More, Minto Road, Geeta Colony and Pushta Road, among others, the Hindustan Times reported. Although, the Met department also confirmed that it was not the heaviest rainfall that was recorded in the Delhi-NCR region this year.

However, the Meteorological department has also predicted that the rains may also occur on Friday following the two rain-triggering systems that have developed over the region. Also, the sky will remain cloudy for the whole day followed by moderate rain in most parts of the city.

According to a report, the Safdarjung observatory recorded 4.6mm rainfall till 8:30am, while the Lodi Road observatory received 5.3mm rainfall. The humidity, which was recorded at 91% on Wednesday was also brought down by the heavy rainfall. The Safdarjung Observatory, MeT department also observed that the maximum temperature in the Delhi settled at 32.2 degrees Celcius, while the minimum was recorded at 28 degree Celsius.

