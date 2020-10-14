IMD said that a depression over western parts of Telangana will move west northwestwards and gradually weaken into a well-marked, low-pressure area in the next 12 hours.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 14 (ANI): While heavy rains have disrupted normal lives of people following waterlogging in various parts of the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a depression over western parts of Telangana will move west northwestwards and gradually weaken into a well-marked, low-pressure area in the next 12 hours.

“Depression over western parts of Telangana near latitude 17.7°N and longitude 78.1°E, about 50 km west of Hyderabad (Telangana) is a potential cause of the sudden outpour of rainwater in the city and surrounding areas. This depression will move west northwestwards and gradually weaken into a well-marked, low-pressure area in the next 12 hours,” according to the IMD.

Vanasthalipuram, Dammaiguda, Attapur Main Road, and Musheerabad areas of Hyderabad were severely waterlogged due to incessant rainfall.

Telangana: Three people lost their lives after wall of a house collapsed in Gaganpahad area of Shamshabad in Hyderabad last night, owing to heavy rainfall. Total 11 deaths have been registered in Hyderabad due to incessant downpour, since last night. pic.twitter.com/xLdJDHpbyY — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Telangana: Streets are waterlogged in the Tolichowki area of Hyderabad following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/YaUb5bdChi — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Following heavy rains, State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department are carrying out rescue operations in the Toli Chowki area which was critically affected due to flooding following downpour. Rainwater flooded into houses in Agamaya Nagar, Bank Colony, Hakkimbad, Sainath Colony, Gandesh Nagar in Vanasthalipuram of Rangareddy district.

Eight people including a child died while three others sustained injuries after a boulder fell on their house at the Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad, following heavy rainfall in the city, police said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, has directed all Collectors, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of police and the entire district administration to be on alert, following heavy rainfall in the state.

Kumar in a message to officials late on Tuesday night said: “The Chief Minister called and enquired about the situation in the state. He ordered that the entire district administration be on high alert. Heavy rains have lashed the state. In Hyderabad, many areas have 20 cm rains in the last 24 hours. A number of untoward incidents have been reported.”

