Parts of Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday woke up to heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms bringing the air quality down from poor to moderate. Along with bringing down the temperature in the region, the heavy showers also put halt to traffic in several parts of the city affecting the morning commuters. The visibility was comparatively low as dark clouds had engulfed the skies. The weather department has informed that the moderate rains will continue to shower along with strong surface winds and the possibility of hailstorm is also there.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy water-logging and traffic jams due to the heavy rains. The isolated hailstorms were also reported from the parts of Delhi. At least 15 trains were running late due to foggy weather conditions and low visibility. According to Air Quality Index (AQI) data, major pollutants PM 2.5 at 220 and PM 10 at 232, both in ‘Poor’ category were reported in the area around Indira Gandhi International Airport’s T3.

Delhi: Streets waterlogged in parts of the national capital following rainfall this morning. Visuals from Chhatarpur area. pic.twitter.com/2SdNrvlLLB — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2019

Heavy rains in #Delhi leads to traffic congestion in parts of the national capital; Visuals from IP Estate area pic.twitter.com/8hP9qOgELe — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2019

Delhi: Heavy rain lashes the national capital; Visuals from Dhaula Kuan and Akbar Road pic.twitter.com/1N61BbV0tT — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2019

Delhi: Visuals from outside Mandi House metro station as the national capital receives rainfall. pic.twitter.com/gYzD61j8bZ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2019

The city has been going through rain showers and thunderstorms since Monday afternoon. The weather department has predicted that the nights are going to be hotter while the days remain colder. Also, the national capital is expected to witness the same weather condition till January 26.

A report in NAI stated that rain/thundershowers with gusty winds very likely to occur today in next 3 hrs(valid up to 12:15 hrs IST)at some places over Hardoi, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Meerut, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad&adjoining areas.

Heavy snowfall has also been reported from the parts of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

#WATCH Himachal Pradesh: Narkanda town in Shimla district receive snowfall. pic.twitter.com/YTiG3Ps9o1 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2019

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1087559804959277061

