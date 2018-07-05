Heavy rains hit parts of Delhi this afternoon even with the Meteorological department predicting showers to continue overnight. Amid heavy rains, Delhi Metro services on the violet line have been disrupted as boundary wall near Lajpat Nagar collapsed on a coach at around 4 pm.

Heavy rains hit parts of Delhi this afternoon even with the Meteorological department predicting showers to continue overnight.

Heavy rains hit parts of Delhi this afternoon even with the Meteorological department predicting showers to continue overnight. “The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 AM was at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal,” a MeT department was quoted by NDTV as saying.

According to reports, more rains are expected in the evening and may continue overnight. The maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to settle around 38 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Amid heavy rains, Delhi Metro services on the violet line have been disrupted as boundary wall near Lajpat Nagar collapsed on a coach at around 4 pm.

The humidity level on today was recorded as 72 percent.

Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures had settled at 36.7 and 23.6 Celsius respectively.

The rain has left many areas in Delhi inundated and waterlogging has been reported from many areas. The change in weather brought the mercury a few notches down bringing respite to the people from the hot and humid conditions.

The heavy rains caused traffic jams at many places in the capital. Many were seen scrambling for shelter as the rains came down heavily on the city.

Interestingly, the India Meteorological Department had not mentioned Delhi or West Uttar Pradesh in its weather warning bulletin for 5 July in which it predicted heavy rains, thundershowers and strong winds in parts of the northeast, central, western and southern India.

However, now the IMD is predicting that the showers may continue for some time and may be there till night.

