Heavy rains predicted in Mumbai for next 24 hrs, IMD issues red alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely falls at isolated places in Raigad and Palghar districts and at a few places in Mumbai and Thane on Monday. The IMD has also sounded a red alert for extremely heavy to very heavy rains over the next 24 hours.

Commuters faced a harrowing time on Monday as flight services, rail and road traffic were disrupted due to heavy rains Mumbai. Waterlogging and traffic jams were reported from several parts of the city following heavy rainfall. Due to poor visibility caused by heavy rains, three planes were diverted to other airports and flight services at Mumbai airport were temporarily delayed on Monday morning.

The BMC said Mumbai witnessed a rain spell like never before. The city, which had received only 30 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, recorded 108.2 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 11.30 am. The 550 mm average of the entire month of June was exceeded in just last 48 hours.

In Chembur, a biker narrowly escaped while an open manhole swallowed his bike.

A compound wall in Andheri collapsed on Monday but no one hurt.

A Sikh Gurudwara in Mumbai’s Dadar served food and provided shelter all night to Mumbaikars. The Gurudwara also sent food to Dadar Station and Tata Hospital.

