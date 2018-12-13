Heavy snowfall and rain bring Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh to a grinding halt: Passenger vehicles and trucks were stranded on the national highway in Udhampur for the past 2 days due to poor visibility and a thick blanket of impeccable snow. The lower regions of Jammu and Kashmir also received heavy snowfall for the fourth day. While Khajjiar and Dalhousie in Chamba district received fresh snowfall on Thursday, tourist destinations of Kufri in Shimla district shivered below the freezing point.

Heavy snowfall and rain bring Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh to a grinding halt: Heavy snowfall and rain brought normal life to a grinding halt in Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. Passenger vehicles and trucks were stranded on the national highway in Udhampur for the past 2 days due to poor visibility and a thick blanket of impeccable snow. The lower regions of Jammu and Kashmir also received heavy snowfall for the fourth day.

Udhampur SSP Rayees Ahmed Bhat said it was raining heavily since morning and higher reaches received snowfall. Helpline number was issued for stranded vehicles while the district administration provided halls for stranded passengers and drivers. While Khajjiar and Dalhousie in Chamba district received fresh snowfall on Thursday, tourist destinations of Kufri in Shimla district shivered below the freezing point, reports said.

Himachal Pradesh: Visuals from Dalhousie as Chamba district received fresh snowfall today. (Photo: ANI)

