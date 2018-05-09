According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms are 'very likely' to hit parts of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. The IMD has also predicted bad weather in West Bengal, and in six of the seven northeastern states, except Mizoram. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the national capital witnessed thunderstorm with light drizzling, waking up Delhiites to a cloudy Thursday morning.

The sporadic weather distress comes after rain and thunder hit UP and Rajasthan which caused destruction of mud houses, crop damages among other displeasing fallouts

After thunder and dust storms lashed in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan killing more than 100, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that ‘very likely’ thunderstorms will hit many parts of North Indian states, which included Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. It also said that bad weather will be witnessed in West Bengal and 6 northeastern states, except Mizoram. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the national capital witnessed thunderstorm with light drizzling, waking up Delhiites to a cloudy Thursday morning. The sporadic weather distress comes after rain and thunder hit UP and Rajasthan which caused destruction of mud houses, crop damages among other displeasing fallouts.

Normal life hit many parts of Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab. Light to moderate rains lashed in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab, leading to a sharp fall in temperature. Amabala, Panchkula, and Mohali were also hit hard by rain. Meanwhile, a powerful storm, accompanied by rain and hail, lashed in Shimla and other parts of Himachal Pradesh, while other higher areas of the state experienced snowfall.

In Rajasthan, a dust storm was witnessed in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions and isolated areas in Jaipur, Ajmer, and Kota regions. However, officials said there was no loss of life or any major damage to property. Strong winds also hit Ajmer, Jaipur, Sikar and nearby areas in the morning leaving trees uprooted and sign boards damaged.

