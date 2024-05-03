 Helicopter Mishap Injures Pilots During Pre-Election Preparations in Maharashtra's Raigad District

A helicopter, earmarked for the transportation of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare to a public rally, tilted during landing, resulting in injuries to both pilots ahead of the impending Lok Sabha polls. The unfortunate incident unfolded in Maharashtra’s Raigad district at approximately 9:30 am when the chopper attempted to touch down on a makeshift helipad at Mahuhad.

However, the landing took a perilous turn as the helicopter tilted, leading to the pilots sustaining injuries. A distressing video capturing the moment depicted the chopper’s loss of control during descent, followed by a series of erratic movements culminating in a crash, resonating with a deafening impact amidst a cloud of dust on an open ground.

The rotor blades of the helicopter, reportedly, incurred damage in the aftermath of the mishap, exacerbating the severity of the incident.

Also read: Rainfall Leads To Flight Cancellations in Dubai, Closure Of Schools And Offices

Prompt response ensued as law enforcement personnel and emergency teams swiftly mobilized to the scene of the accident, effectuating the rescue of the pilots and administering crucial first aid to alleviate their injuries.

Initial assessments point towards the unevenness of the landing ground as a plausible cause behind the unfortunate occurrence, shedding light on the exigency of meticulous safety protocols in aviation operations.

As the Raigad Lok Sabha constituency braces itself for the impending electoral showdown, scheduled for the third phase on May 7, this incident serves as a poignant reminder of the inherent risks entailed in logistical arrangements preceding political engagements, underscoring the imperative for stringent adherence to safety measures to avert untoward mishaps in the future.