Hema Committee Report Update: Mohanlal Denies Being Part Of Power Group

Veteran actor of Malayalam industry,  Mohanlal has recently denied being part of the “power group” referenced in the report. He emphasized that the entire Malayalam film industry—not just AMMA—should be held accountable.

He further noted, ”Cinema is only a slice of society, but I am not justifying what happened. AMMA members are sentimental and vulnerable to being shattered.”

But, he emphasised that AMMA shouldn’t solely be accountable. Talking about it, he said “AMMA alone should not be crucified. Many organizations are involved, but we are the only ones facing scrutiny.”

Mohanlal expressed concern that focusing solely on this issue could harm the industry. “We have worked hard to elevate the industry to its current stature. Please do not destroy it by concentrating only on this issue. AMMA is being questioned, but I have not avoided the issue. I was away from Kerala due to a film project and my wife’s surgery,” he explained.

He also advocated for similar committees in all sectors, stating, “We survived a major landslide disaster. If the industry collapses, many will be left helpless. Junior artists should also have an association to address their issues. We must ensure the industry does not collapse.”

Meanwhile in a previous week, the entire 17-member executive committee of AMMA resigned collectively following the revelations made in the Hema Committee report.

