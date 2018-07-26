Hema Malini turned heads on Wednesday when she claimed that she can be a CM whenever she wants. The actor-turned-politician continues to feature in Hindi films till now and said that one of the key reasons that she is not a CM of some state till now is because she doesn't want her free movements to stop.

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini on Wednesday claimed that she can become a Chief Minister any minute she desires but she doesn’t like to be tied up. The long-serving Bollywood actress further said that she doesn’t aspire to be a CM because it will hinder her free movements. The Dream Girl of Hindi film industry was in Banswara city of Rajasthan where she addressed a host of questions and also talked about her constituency of Mathura.

When asked by a media person if the role of a CM has ever crossed her mind, the 69-year-old actor stressed that it will take just one minute for her to be a Chief Minister. However, she played down such ambitions citing she prefers to be a free bird rather than sticking to responsibilities.

Mai bana-na chahoon toh ek minute main ban sakti hoon but I don't like to be tied up. Mere jo free movements hain wo ruk jayenge: BJP's Hema Malini on being asked if she wants to be the CM pic.twitter.com/CAAU7B2KS0 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2018

Hema Malini, who hails from the state of Tamil Nadu, ventured into politics in 1999 when she campaigned for BJP candidate and fellow Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna. She officially joined BJP in 2003 and served as an MP to the Upper House till 2009. In 2010, she was made the general secretary of the party and won 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Mathura constituency.

While addressing media in Banswara, Malini recalled her hard work for the constituency in the past 4 years and also reiterated that she stays committed to the people of ‘Krishna Nagri’ and its Brijwasis.

She went on to laud Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the BJP supremo has done unprecedented work for the country in his tenure. She stressed that it is difficult to find a PM like him as farmers, poor and women have taken leaps and bounds under his leadership.

