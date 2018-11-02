Four High Court Judges Hemant Gupta, Ajay Rastogi, MR Shah and R Subhash Reddy will today take the oath as new Supreme Court Judges. The Law Ministry had notified for the elevation of the four High Court judges on Thursday night. The names of the four Judges were suggested by the Supreme Court collegium, headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

The four High Court Judges Hemant Gupta, Ajay Rastogi, MR Shah and R Subhash Reddy will be elevated today as the new Supreme Court Judges. After the new elevations, the total strength of the Supreme Court will become 28. The Law Ministry had notified for the elevation of the four High Court judges on Thursday night, within 48 hours of the collegium recommending their names to the government. Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court collegium, headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi had recommended High Court Justices Hemant Gupta, Ajay Rastogi, MR Shah and R Subhash Reddy’s names for their elevation as Supreme Court judges.

Who are these four judges?

Justice Hemant Gupta is the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He was appointed, in 2002, as the judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and later was transferred to the Patna High Court in 2016, where he was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice.

On March 1, 2018, Justice Ajay Rastogi took over the charge as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court. In 2004, Justice Ajay Rastogi was appointed as the Rajasthan High Court judge and In 2004 he was elevated to serve as the Acting Chief Justice there.

Justice MR Shah is the current Chief Justice of the Patna High Court. He took the chair in August this year. In 2004, he had served as a judge of the Gujarat High Court.

Justice R Subhash Reddy the current Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court, was elevated as an additional judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on December 2, 2002.

