Producer SR Prabhu, Treasurer of Tamil Film Producers Council, clarified on his Facebook page as to what these reasons were and how important it was at this juncture to stay united. VPF or Visual Print Fee was a bone of contention for producers. He wrote that while there was a major player in the market (QUBE) who was charging them Rs 15,000, another player has come forward to charge far less. SR Prabhu also went on to add that cinema is a business and politics was a service and hence the two should not be equated.

The Tamil film industry has been on strike for more than a month and yet, there seems to be no resolution. While many people have urged the Tamil film industry to end their strike, those in the film fraternity say there are valid reasons why they can’t. Producer SR Prabhu, Treasurer of Tamil Film Producers Council, clarified on his Facebook page as to what these reasons were and how important it was at this juncture to stay united. VPF or Visual Print Fee was a bone of contention for producers. He wrote that while there was a major player in the market (QUBE) who was charging them Rs 15,000, another player has come forward to charge far less.

He wrote, “A service provider has come forward VPF (Mastering, DCP encryption charges, KDM charges, screening room charges for producer/ artists, satellite bandwidth charges, last mile logistic charges, subtitle charges and all charges relating to converting print to digital cinema package – DCP, compressing, transmitting and delivering the package to the projector) within the price range of Rs 3000-4000 and not 15,000.” However, the theatres already have agreements with existing digital service providers and producers should continue to pay the VPF to them. This VPF is used to upgrade technology in theatres. The producers’ contention is that they can’t be charged to upgrade facilities in theatres and the burden shouldn’t be passed onto them.

ALSO READ: Tamilians must stand united against IPL in Chennai, say Tamil directors

As for the shutdown, he added that they need to sort out all the issues (including VPF) producers have right now as they are facing losses of up to 95%. With regard to new film shoots being stopped, he stated that this was done so that there is no huge backlog of releases. This would help releases get streamlined when the strike is withdrawn. SR Prabhu also went on to add that cinema is a business and politics was a service and hence the two should not be equated. He urged theatre owners and producers to avoid the stalemate and come to an amicable solution for the betterment and prosperity of the Tamil film industry.

ALSO READ: We are not responsible if anything happens to CSK players: Tamil group leader on IPL-Cauvery row

ALSO READ: Now winking is un-Islamic? 2 Hyderabad-based men move SC against Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink video

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App