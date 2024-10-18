Home
Friday, October 18, 2024
Heroic Police Dog Helps Recover ₹1.07 Crore Stolen From Farmer’s House In Gujarat

A police dog named Penny helped recover ₹1.07 crore stolen from a Gujarat farmer’s home, leading to the arrest of two suspects. The stolen money was fully recovered through her assistance.

In a remarkable case of theft recovery, a police dog in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district played a key role in solving the theft of ₹1.07 crore. The canine, a Dobermann named Penny, assisted the local police in arresting two suspects and recovering the stolen cash.

The incident occurred when a 52-year-old farmer, who had recently sold a piece of land near the Lothal archaeological site, received ₹1.07 crore from the sale. The farmer, planning to buy more land with the proceeds, secured the cash in plastic bags and stored them inside his modest, dilapidated house. On October 12, he left his village to attend to some work in Anand district, locking his house behind him.

That night, thieves broke into the house by removing bricks near a window and escaped with the cash-filled bags. The theft was reported the next day, prompting police to begin an investigation. Sub-inspector PN Gohil of Koth Police Station led the operation, which involved questioning 30 suspects and known criminals from the area.

Penny’s Critical Role In Identifying Suspects

In addition to interrogations, the police deployed a dog squad to help trace the thieves. Penny, the Dobermann, proved to be instrumental in tracking down the culprits. She led the police to a spot near the house of one of the suspects, Budha Solanki, who had already been under suspicion due to his knowledge of the farmer’s cash. Penny’s behavior confirmed the lead when she stopped near Budha during a lineup of suspects.

Recovery Of Stolen Money

Following the tip-off from Penny, police raided Budha’s home, recovering ₹53.9 lakh. Upon further interrogation, Budha confessed to the crime and revealed his accomplice, Vikram Solanki. The remaining amount of money was recovered from Vikram’s house in the same village. Both men were arrested on charges of theft and trespassing.

Successful Investigation And Arrest

Budha and Vikram had conspired to steal the money, knowing that the farmer would be away from home. They divided the stolen money equally between themselves. With the help of Penny and immediate police action, the entire sum was recovered, bringing the case to a quick resolution.

