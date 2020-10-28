BJP senior leader and candidate in fray for Dubbaka by-polls M Raghunandhan Rao has found himself at the centre of controversy after his relative's residence was searched by the police. In the search, the police recovered Rs 18.67 lakh.

Siddipet district of Telangana, witnessed high drama for 24 hours, following the searches held against BJP senior leader and candidate in fray for Dubbaka by-polls, M Raghunandhan Rao’ relatives residence. The police checked and found cash of Rs 18.67 lakh in the house of the politician’s father in law’s house located in the district. But BJP workers alleged that police planted money with an intention to defame the leader ahead of the elections.

The BJP activists released a video showing a constable holding a cash bag. This went viral and many BJP activists responded online and went upto Amit Shah who made a call to BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay. At around 2 PM on Monday, men in plain clothes began searches in lecturers’ colony in Siddipet town. Around the same time BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao was campaigning in Dubbaka. However on knowing of the searches, he stopped his rally abruptly and rushed to Siddipet town. As the searches continued, Raghunandan Rao alleged that the men in plain clothes did not show warrant or any orders from the magistrate or the election commission authorities in the district.

BJP activists alleged that the police personnel with an intention to defame the leader tried to plant money in the houses of Raghunandan Rao’s relative. Meanwhile, a few party workers tried to confront the police personnel conducting the searches, leading to a commotion. Videos showed workers snatching money from the cops and displaying it to the public outside. As the situation turned worse, former MPs G Vivek, Jitender Reddy arrived in Siddipet in support of Raghunandan Rao. Even as they were waiting outside, police lathi charged them, alleged the party workers.

Raghunandan Rao alleged “Police snatched mobile phones, threatened them and behaved rudely with them.” BJP state President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar attempted to visit Siddipet. Amidst protests and cadres raising slogans against the police and the state Government, Sanjay tried to make his way into to meet his colleague. But he was intercepted on the outskirts and detained. Union Minister of state for home affairs Kishan Reddy went to Siddipet and talked to Madhusudan Rao . Kishan Reddy got furious with the state Government and police.

“The way MP Bandi Sanjay was has been treated shows the frustration of the ruling dispensation. I have been in public life since 1980 and have organised & contested many elections. Never have I seen any ruling party abuse state machinery like I see today.The brutal force used to barge into the house and the way our candidate’s wife and family was treated is unbecoming and highly commendable” he said.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay was later shifted to Siddipet I town police station. Sanjay alleged that the police commissioner Joel Devis misbehaved with him and forced him into the vehicle. Bandi Sanjay said, “ Without having respect for an elected MP, he assaulted me and misbehaved with me. I will take up the issue with the Loksabha speaker, Prime Minister and the President also,” Meanwhile, Commissioner Joel Davis stated that based on intelligence inputs on cash stored in Siddipet town, team conducted searches and found Rs 18.67 lakh in Raghunandan Rao’s father in law’s house.

While the officials were shifting the cash, a group of around 20 persons charged on the officials and snatched money . “ Entire searches were videographed and Rs 5.87 lakh cash has been stolen from the officials. All the persons would be identified and arrested soon,” he said. Almost 12 hours after this high drama, The police released a video showing the mother in law of Dubbaka by election BJP Candidate Raghunandan Rao brought the money inside home and gave it to the police. Dubbaka by-elections are scheduled to be held on the 3rd of November and seven days later the results will be announced.

BJP has given call for seizure of CM KCR’s home and DGP office against the arrest of its State Unit President Bandi Sanjay but all BJP leaders were house arrested in advance. Some are taken into custody on their way to CM’s house in Hyderabad.

