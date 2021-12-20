A high-level EC team will embark on a three-day visit to Goa from Monday to take stock of the poll preparedness ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls.

A high-level team of the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra will embark on a three-day visit to Goa from Monday to take stock of the poll preparedness ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls. Goa is slated to go to Assembly elections early next year.

“The ECI team led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra will today visit Goa on three-day from December 20 to take stock of the poll preparedness ahead of the State Assembly elections, due in February 2022,” Chief Electoral Officer, Goa Kunal Singh told ANI.

High-level Election Commission teams will be visiting poll-bound states in the upcoming months to review poll preparedness. The high-level EC team visiting Goa recently concluded its two-day visit to Punjab where assembly elections are to be held in 2022. The team headed by CEC Sushil Chandra landed in Punjab on December 15 to take stock of the poll preparedness in the state.

As part of the standard practice, senior EC officials are expected to undertake visits to poll-bound states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Manipur.