Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal have slammed Rahul Gandhi over his 'colluding with BJP' remark. Addressing the meeting, Rahul questioned the timing of a letter to Sonia Gandhi by party colleagues for reforms in the party.

Shortly after he expressed his concern over the reported “colluding with BJP” remark, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal withdrew his tweet and said Rahul Gandhi personally informed him that he never said what was attributed to him.

“Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I therefore withdraw my tweet,” Sibal tweeted. Earlier Taking to Twitter, he had tweeted: “Rahul Gandhi says ‘we are colluding with BJP’ Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue Yet ‘we are colluding with the BJP’!”

Minutes after Kapil Sibal expressed concerns over reported “colluding with BJP” remarks by Rahul Gandhi, party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala clarified that the former Congress chief has not said a word of this nature, nor alluded to it and asked the former Cabinet Minister not to be misled.

“Sh. Rahul Gandhi hasn’t said a word of this nature nor alluded to it.Pl don’t be mislead by false media discourse or misinformation being spread.But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather then fighting & hurting each other & the Congress,” Surjewala tweeted while quoting a tweet by senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Manickam Tagore tweeted: “Kapil Sibal ji We all have great respect for you. Congress made you cabinet minister and gives lot of importance. you are NOT inside the CWC. You are reacting to a leak that is false. It does not reflect well on a leader as senior as you are, to react to hearsay!pl”

Earlier, it was reported that Rahul Gandhi made “colluding with BJP” remark during the virtual meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) which is being held after more than 20 leaders wrote to party interim President Sonia Gandhi calling for sweeping reforms in the party.

Gandhi also reportedly questioned the timing of a letter to Sonia Gandhi by party colleagues for reforms in the party and criticised the move saying that it came when the interim party President was admitted to a hospital. The senior Congress leader also said that the letter was written at a time when Gehlot government in Rajasthan was facing a crisis, the right place to discuss what was written in the letter was CWC meeting and not the media, sources said.

Sonia Gandhi was appointed as an interim President on August 10, 2019, by the CWC, after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief, taking the responsibility for party’s disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress seems divided over the issue. Gandhi family loyalists and Congress Chief Ministers took on the section of leaders who signed the letter and rallied behind the Gandhi family, calling for Sonia Gandhi to stay or Rahul Gandhi to take charge again.

