Highlights From PM Modi’s Opening Of The 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor’s Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor’s Meet (RE-INVEST) 2024 on Monday in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district. Hosted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), this three-day conference is expected to attract over 10,000 delegates, including key figures from government, industry, and financial sectors.

Key Attendees and Highlights

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Kumar Yadav, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, and Goa CM Pramod Sawant were present at the event.

In his address, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi praised Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for positioning India as a global leader in renewable energy. “India is not only the fifth-largest but also the world’s fastest-growing economy. Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has championed clean energy. As Gujarat’s Chief Minister, he was instrumental in advancing renewable energy, making Gujarat a frontrunner in green energy. As Prime Minister, he has made it a global mission to create a cleaner, more sustainable world,” Joshi said.

Gujarat’s Leadership in Renewable Energy

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted the state’s achievements under PM Modi’s guidance. “Gujarat has become a leader in the renewable energy sector. The state’s renewable energy policy and green hydrogen policy underscore our commitment to a green future. Gujarat has an installed capacity of over 50,000 megawatts of renewable energy, contributing 54 percent to the state’s energy capacity. We lead the country in solar power installation and aim to produce 3 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum) of green hydrogen, positioning Gujarat as a key player in India’s green hydrogen revolution,” Patel noted.

RE-INVEST 2024: Mission 500 GW

The central theme of RE-INVEST 2024 is “Mission 500 GW,” which highlights India’s goal to expand its renewable energy capacity significantly by 2030. As the fourth-largest country globally in installed renewable energy capacity, India aims to strengthen its leadership in the global energy transition.

International and Indian Participation

International partners for this year’s event include Australia, Denmark, Germany, and Norway. Indian states such as Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh will also participate. High-level delegations from the US, UK, Belgium, the European Union, Oman, UAE, Singapore, and Hong Kong, including ministers from Germany and Denmark, will be in attendance.

Conference Agenda and Exhibitions

The conference will feature an extensive agenda across 44 sessions, including a Chief Ministerial Plenary, a CEO Roundtable, and discussions on renewable energy innovations and opportunities. Notable sessions will cover the role of women in accelerating energy transitions and offer a platform for start-ups, including pitches from the winners of the Solar X Challenge.

Prime Minister Modi also visited the exhibition organized on the sidelines of RE-INVEST 2024 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The exhibition showcased contributions from the public and private sectors, state governments, and start-ups. Networking opportunities will be facilitated by a dedicated B2B digital platform for business-to-business (B2B), business-to-government (B2G), and government-to-government (G2G) interactions. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is the industry partner for this year’s event.

The inaugural edition of RE-INVEST was held in February 2015 in New Delhi, followed by subsequent editions in October 2018 in Delhi NCR, and a virtual edition in November 2020.

