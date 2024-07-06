Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP chief Mayawati has condemned the gruesome killing of Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party president Armstrong, asking the Tamil Nadu government to “punish the guilty.”

Armstrong was hacked to death by an unidentified mob of 6 people near his residence in Perambur, Chennai on Friday evening.

“The gruesome killing of K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state Govt. must punish the guilty,” Mayawati said in a post on X on Friday.

Meanwhile, Chennai Police have formed 10 special teams to investigate the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president, Armstrong.

Earlier, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers and supporters blocked a road in Chennai and protested against the murder of Armstrong. They demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. A large number of people also gathered outside Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai, where the body of Armstrong, the Tamil Nadu president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was brought.

Meanwhile, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has slammed the ruling DMK party over the death of BSP Tamil Nadu president Armstrong and said that if such a leader is assassinated, then what is the point of criticizing the law and order in the state?

In a post on X on Friday, Palaniswami said, “It is shocking and painful after knowing BSP State President Armstrong was hacked to death. Condolences to BSP cadres and his family. If the state president of a national party is assassinated, what is the point of criticizing law and order in the DMK regime? How do criminals get the courage to kill? I strongly condemn the DMK chief who has pushed law and order to such a level that crimes are committed without fear of police, government or the law.”

(ANI Inputs)

