Last week the Supreme Court had said that the appeal challenging the Karnataka High Court's order to uphold ban on Hijab in educational institutions would be listed for hearing after Holi break.

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea to expedite the hearing of the petition challenging Karnataka High Court’s Hijab verdict. The bench hearing the petition is being headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. The bench observed that exams have nothing to do with the Hijab issue. CJI Ramana stated, “Exams have nothing to do with the hijab issue.” The bench also asked the petitioner’s counsel to not sensationalize the issue.

Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for the petitioner argued that exams are starting on March 28 and students would lose a year as authorities are not allowing their entry in educational institutions with Hijab.

The Karnataka High Court had ruled in the Hijab matter that wearing of Hijab is not an essential practice of Islam.