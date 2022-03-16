Fresh college students from Chennai protest against Karnataka High Court verdict on Hijab.

A day after the Karnataka High Court issued its ruling on the Hijab prohibition, new college students in Chennai began a protest against the court this morning.

The students have been chanting “We want justice, we will fight for justice.”

”Allah hu Akbar” chants were also been chanted by the college students in Chennai.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court dismissed several petitions contesting a ban on hijab at educational institutions, stating that wearing hijab is not an important Islamic religious practise.

While maintaining the Karnataka government’s ruling requiring rigorous implementation of school and college uniform standards, the High Court rejected petitions challenging the hijab ban as frivolous.