Himachal CM Commemorates Rajiv Gandhi On His Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of the 80th birth anniversary of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, along with his cabinet colleagues and the state Congress Chief, paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Prime Minister. During the commemoration, the Chief Minister highlighted Rajiv Gandhi’s significant contributions to India’s progress.

The Chief Minister emphasized that Rajiv Gandhi’s reforms were instrumental in shaping modern India, noting his role in advancing technological progress, enhancing democratic participation through electoral reforms, and working towards women’s empowerment.

“Rajiv Gandhi ji was the founder of modern India. He worked for the positive development of the country. His efforts included ensuring that youth aged 18 could vote, bringing a revolution in information technology, and providing women with reservations in local bodies. Today, India leads in technology, and this is largely due to Rajiv Gandhi’s contributions,” said the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister.

Additionally, the Chief Minister also paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on X. “His (Rajiv Gandhi’s) vision, which included the empowerment of youth, support for unity and secularism, is an invaluable legacy for us,” wrote the CM on X. “Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji ensured the active participation of youth in strengthening the democracy of the country by lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 years,” the Chief Minister added in another post commemorating the late Prime Minister.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to the former Prime Minister, stating, “Today the country is celebrating Sadbhavana Diwas. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was a great son of India. He ignited hope in millions of Indians and, with his unprecedented contributions, brought India into the 21st century. His many notable initiatives, such as lowering the voting age to 18 years, strengthening Panchayati Raj, the telecom and IT revolution, computerization programs, continuing peace accords, women’s empowerment, the universal immunization program, and the new education policy emphasizing inclusive education, brought about transformational changes in the country. We pay heartfelt tribute to Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary.”

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, on May 21, 1991. Rajiv Gandhi took charge of Congress in 1984 after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and became India’s youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40.

