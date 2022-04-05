With this, Himachal Pradesh will become the second BJP-ruled state, as well as the second Indian state, after Gujarat to incorporate Bhagvad Gita into its education curriculum.

Himachal Pradesh is set to introduce ‘Shrimad Bhagwat Gita’ to the secondary school curriculum in the state, informed state Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said on Sunday. The minister informed of the state government’s intention during the inauguration ceremony of Divisional Office of Public Works Department at Padhar village in Darrang constituency in Mandi. He stated, “CM Jai Ram Thakur has said that ‘Shrimad Bhagavad Gita’ will be taught to all school students from Class 9.”

With this, Himachal Pradesh will become the second BJP-ruled state, as well as the second Indian state, after Gujarat to incorporate Bhagvad Gita into its education curriculum. Inspired by the Gujarat government’s move, the BJP government in Karnataka is also contemplating making Bhagwad Gita a part of school curriculum in the state.

While announcing the decision to in include Bhagwad Gita in the school curriculum, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani had said, “To include Indian culture and knowledge system in school education from the academic year 2022-23, in the first phase, values and principles contained in Bhagavad Gita are being introduced in schools from classes 6-12 as per understanding and interest of children.”

