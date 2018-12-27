Himachal Pradesh: 35 students injured in school bus accident near Lunj in Kangra district: The injured students were admitted to a local hospital. No loss of life has been reported so far. More details awaited.

At least 35 students were injured in school bus accident near Lunj in Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

School students injured in bus accident near Lunj in Himachal Pradesh: At least 35 students were severely injured after the bus they were travelling in faced an accident near Lunj in Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. The injured students were admitted to a local hospital. No loss of life has been reported so far. More details awaited.

On April 10, 2018, 30 persons, including 27 school children, had been killed after a private bus skidded off the road and rolled down deep into a gorge in Nurpur area of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh. The bus rolled into a 200ft-deep gorge.

