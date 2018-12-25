Himachal Pradesh road accident: As many as 23 were injured in a bus accident in the Solan district on Tuesday morning. The accident took place after the passenger bus of Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Arki. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Himachal Pradesh road accident: As many as 23 were injured in a bus accident in the Solan district on Tuesday morning. The accident took place after the passenger bus of Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Arki. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. A case has been registered and the circumstances of the mishap are currently under investigation. Another accident has been reported in Himachal Pradesh. Four people were killed in a car accident on NH 5 on the route to Narkanda on Tuesday morning.

In another accident, two people were killed and another injured when a brick-laden truck – with registration number HP-62-7801 – rolled down from the Gambharpul bridge intro gorge in Solan district on Sunday.

According to a road safety report, more than 3,000 accidents are reported in Himachal Pradesh each year, with 80 per cent occurring due to human faults. BK Agrawal, Himachal Pradesh government’s Chief Secretary, earlier had directed to take effective steps for roads to sure security of life and property in the state. He had chaired a meeting with officials in capital Shimla last Friday on matters relating to road safety.

