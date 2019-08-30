Himachal Pradesh assembly on Friday passed a bill against the forced conversion of religion. Now, anyone who wants to change his/her religion needs to inform the district magistrate 30 days in advance before adopting a new religion.

After the recent conversion incident in Pakistan, where a Sikh girl was forced to change her religion and adopt Islam, the Himachal Pradesh government passed a bill against the forceful conversion. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill 2019 was passed unanimously after a voice vote in the state assembly against forceful change of religion.

During the discussion on the bill, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said new stringent law was required to stop forced conversion. He said recenlty some cases were reported from Rampur and Kinnaur areas of the state. In view of such complaints, the state government decided to bring a new law instead of making amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2006.

Reports said after passing the Freedom of Religion Act bill, jail for 7 years will be awarded to the culprits compared to 3 years punishment as per the previous law. The bill is to stop religious conversions under any kind of influence, pressure, conversion by misrepresentation, inducement, marriage or any other fraudulent way.

Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2019 debate:

Section 5 of the bill reads, any marriage following purpose of conversion will be declared null and void. Although the bill was passed with unanimously, Congress MLA Asha Kumari, Sukhvinder Sukhu, Jagat Singh Negi and a CPM lawmaker Rakesh Singha suggested some changes in the Bill during the discussion.

Replying to the members of the house, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said instead of adding 10 amendments to an 8 points law, the government decided to bring in a new law as Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2006 was not so effective.

Now anyone who wants to change his religion will need to inform the district magistrate a month before converting. The priest who will perform the conversion ceremony also needs to inform 30 days in advance before doing so. While people who want to reconvert to their parent religion will be exempted from this provision.

