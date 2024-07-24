Himachal Pradesh CM Approved 25 Proposals Generating Employments To +5000 People

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired the 29th meeting of the State Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority (SSWC&MA), which approved 25 project proposals for setting up new industrial enterprises and undertaking substantial expansion of existing units.

The approved proposals would attract investment of about Rs 2216.93 crore and generate employment opportunities for around 5027 people in the state.

New proposals approved by the authority are M/s Pure and Cure Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Village Makhnumajra, Baddi, District Solan, for the manufacturing of tablets, capsules, and exotic fruits. Kumarsain, Dist Shimla for manufacturing of integrated cold atmospheric storage and processing of juice concentrate; M/s Potent Biotech Ltd Vill: Belideyor, Tehsil Nalagarh, Dist Solan, for manufacturing of liquid vial lyophilizer, ampoule line, etc. M/s Himachal Pradesh Horticulture, Marketing, Produce, concentrate, vinegar, wine, pectin etc. M/s VKM Liquor LLP, Vill. Bohliyo Jogiban, District Sirmaur, for the manufacturing of malt spirit; M/s Smilax Health Care Private Limited, Industrial Area, Palasra, Tehsil Nalagarh.

It also included Dist. Solan, for manufacturing of tablets capsule, M/s ADS Spirits Private Limited, Village Phandi Bodiwala, Sub-Tehsil Majra, Dist Sirmour, for manufacturing of malt spirits and IMFL CL bottling, M/s Rishlen Healthcare Private Limited, Industrial Area, Manjholi, Tehsil Nalagarh, Dist Solan for manufacturing of prefilled syringes, tablets, capsules, etc. M/s Ubbu Industries Pvt Ltd, Industrial Area, Amb, Tehsil Amb, Dist Una, for manufacturing of IMFL, M/s Jiyana Industries Pvt Ltd, Mandyarpur (Kirpalpur), Tehsil Nalagarh Dist Solan for manufacturing of puff panel, doors, windows, M/s Alventa Pharma Limited Unit 2, Industrial Area Kirpalpur, Tehsil Nalagarh, Dist Solan, for manufacturing of tablets, capsules, liquids, ointments, etc.

Expansion proposals approved by the Authority include those of M/s Ambuja Cements Ltd Vill Suli, Teh Arki, and Dist Solan, for manufacturing of clinker, cement, power generation M/s Ruchira Papers Limited Writing and Printing Unit, Kala Amb, Dist Sirmour, for manufacturing of writing and printing paper; M/s Ambuja Cements Ltd Vill Rauri, Teh Arki, Dist Solan, for manufacturing of clinker & power generation; M/s Iosis Remedies Pvt Ltd, Vill Khera Nihla, Tehsil Nalagarh, Dist Solan, for manufacturing of tablets, capsules, liquid bottles, etc.

M/s Auro Textiles, Sai Road Baddi, Dist Solan for manufacturing of processed fabric, greige fabric, processed fabric etc. M/s Thermosol Glass India Private Limited, Industrial Area, Kala Amb, Tehsil Nahan, Dist Sirmour, for manufacturing of toughened glass, insulated laminated glass, etc. M/s Oxalis Labs, Vill Theda, Tehsil Baddi, Dist Solan for manufacturing of tablets, metered dose inhaler, ointments, etc. M/s Maya Biotech, Vill Kaundi, Tehsil Baddi.

It also included Dist Solan for manufacturing of nasal spray, eye drops, etc. M/s Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd for manufacturing of tablets, hard gelatin and soft gelatin capsules, liquid syrup, etc. M/s Mankind Pharma Ltd for manufacturing of ampoules, vial, eye/ear drops and other injectable products; M/s Microtek International Private Limited Unit-1, Plot No, 12, Parwanoo, Dist Solan for manufacturing of PVC insulated wires cables, inverter UPS, etc. M/s Cachet Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, for Manufacturing of tablets, capsules liquid etc. M/s Auro Textiles (A unit of Vardhman Textiles Limited) Sai Road Baddi, District Solan, for manufacturing of processed fabric, greige and dyed fabric, print processed Fabric etc. M/s Tirupati Lifesciences Private Limited for manufacturing of protein powder, capsules, tablets, liquid syrup.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary Industries RD Nazeem, Principal Secretary Finance Devesh Kumar, Secretary Health M Sudha Devi, Secretary to Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, Director Industries Rakesh Prajapati, Special Secretary MPP and Power Arindam Chaudhary and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

Also Read: How Is The Budget Directly Proportional To Politics?