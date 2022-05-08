After 'Khalistan' flags were discovered tied to the main gate and walls of the Himachal Assembly, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur announced on Sunday that the administration would examine security along the state's borders

After ‘Khalistan’ flags were discovered tied to the main gate and walls of the Himachal Assembly, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur announced on Sunday that the administration would examine security along the state’s borders.

After the event, the Superintendent of Police in Kangra suspected the involvement of “some visitors from Punjab.” Himachal Pradesh, in particular, is a hilly state that draws visitors from all around India. Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Punjab all share the state’s borders.

CM Thakur in his words said, “I strongly oppose the incident. I implore the citizens of the state to keep the peace. The culprits will face consequences. The security mechanism at our international borders will be reviewed soon.”

Chief Minister also stated that an FIR has been filed in connection with the event, and an inquiry has been ordered to find the perpetrators.

According to Thakur, the perpetrators took advantage of the police presence inside the Assembly site and placed flags on the walls and gate.

On Sunday morning in Dharamshala, ‘Khalistan’ flags were discovered tied to the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The flags were taken from the gates and walls shortly after the event was discovered, according to a police official.

Meanwhile, Khushal Sharma, Kangra’s Superintendent of Police, said, “It may have happened late last night or this morning. The Khalistan flags have been removed from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be the work of some Punjabi tourists.”