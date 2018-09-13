Days after the gruesome murder of RTI activist Kedar Singh Jindan, his kin has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter. In June, Kedar had exposed fraud in the list of families living below poverty line (BPL). He had claimed that 6 families related to panchayat people got government jobs using fake BPL certificates.

Days after the gruesome murder of RTI activist Kedar Singh Jindan, his kin has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter. Kedar was allegedly murdered on September 7 while he was returning home in Bhakras in Sirmaur district. He was run over by a Scorpio, reports said.

FAMILY SHIFTED TO SHIMLA

According to reports, RTI activist’s wife, Hem Lata has accused the involvement of the more than two people of the village Bharkas in the murder of her husband. She has alleged that Kedar was first beaten up and later his head crushed under a vehicle. Kedar was a social worker and a Dalit leader, who had unearthed fraud in the list of families living below poverty line (BPL).

Fearing threat to her life and family members, Kedar’s wife has moved to Shimla, as per reports.

WHAT ARE THE POLICE SAYING?

Initially, the case was thought to be of an accident, but the police later registered a murder case against the Scorpio owner and up-Pradhan of Bakras gram panchayat, Jai Prakash, and Gopal Singh under Section 302 of the IPC, ANI reported.

Investigations are on and the police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of murder, Sirmaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Malpani was quoted by Statesman as saying.

WHO WAS KEDAR SINGH JINDAN?

Kedar was a Dalit leader and a social worker and had raised several issues of atrocities on the backward class by the higher class. He has also been reported to have contested Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 3 times on BSP and NCP tickets but lost every time.

Kedar had accused Jai Prakash, who is now arrested on the charge of Kedar’s murder, of forging records using his position in the panchayat and getting government jobs for his family members.

