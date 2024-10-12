Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Himachal Pradesh: Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.0 Hits Shimla

An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Shimla on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor occurred at approximately 3:32 PM IST.

The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded at a latitude of 31.21° North and a longitude of 77.87° East, with a depth of 5 kilometers. The NCS shared the information on X, stating: “EQ of M: 3.0, On: 12/10/2024 15:32:31 IST, Lat: 31.21 N, Long: 77.87 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.” As of now, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

Earthquake 3.0 Earthquake news Himachal Pradesh quake Shimla earthquake
