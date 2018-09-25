Forty-five people, including 35 students from Roorkee’s Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), who had gone trekking in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district are reportedly missing after heavy snowfall in the region, ANI reported.
Rajvir Singh, the father of one of the students Ankit Bhati, said that they had gone for trekking to Hamta trekking pass in Kullu and were supposed to return to Manali, but now they have lost the contact.
Heavy rains, snowfall and landslides have created wreak havoc as several accidents were reported from the state.
The Manali-Leh highway in Jammu and Kashmir has been closed for traffic due to snowfall in the region, an official of the 38 Task Force of the General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) said.
Authorities have also issues alert for the people living near the Rivers, while tourists are being advised to exercise the caution.
“We are trying to evacuate and rehabilitate people. I request people not to go to high reach areas and near rivers,” Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus Khan said.
Live Blog
Incessant heavy rainfall in Karnal have damaged crops. Farmers say, 'It has been raining continuously since 3 days. All the crops are damaged. The crops which we had already sent to the market have been damaged too and are not getting any buyer.
According to SDM Keylong Amar Singh Negi, a group of eight travellers is safe at Koksar camp in Lahaul-Spiti district. The group comprising a woman from Brunei Sanjida Tuba, a man from The Netherlands Abby Lim and six Indian nationals Priyanka Vora, Payal Desai, Dipika, Divya Aggarwal, Abhinav Chandel and Ashok were missing from Lahaul-Spiti.
At least two persons have been killed in Pangi village in Kinnaur district after a car rolled downhill on Monday night. Home guard and police team have been deployed to recover the bodies. Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government has provided a relief of Rs 10,000 given to kin of the deceased.
Himachal Pradesh: Situation in Mandi district improves after heavy rainfall lashed the state yesterday pic.twitter.com/2CoECMhj7S— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2018
45 trekkers including 35 IIT Roorkee students are missing in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti after the heavy snowfall, say reports.