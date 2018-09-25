Heavy rains, snowfall and landslide have created wreak havoc in several parts of Himachal Pradesh. As per the reports, 45 people, including 35 students from Roorkee's Indian Institute of Technology, who had gone trekking in Lahaul and Spiti's mountains are missing.

Rajvir Singh, the father of one of the students Ankit Bhati, said that they had gone for trekking to Hamta trekking pass in Kullu and were supposed to return to Manali, but now they have lost the contact.

Heavy rains, snowfall and landslides have created wreak havoc as several accidents were reported from the state.

Himachal Pradesh: 45 ppl including 35 IIT Roorkee students are missing in Lahul Spiti. Rajvir Singh, father of one of the students Ankit Bhati, said that they had gone for trekking to Hamta trekking pass in Kullu & were supposed to return to Manali, but now they've lost contact — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2018

Himachal Pradesh: A group of 8 people, comprising a woman from Brunei Sanjida Tuba, a man from The Netherlands Abby Lim&6 Indian nationals Priyanka Vora, Payal Desai, Dipika, Divya Aggarwal, Abhinav Chandel&Ashok have gone missing from Lahaul-Spiti where they were going on a trip — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2018

The Manali-Leh highway in Jammu and Kashmir has been closed for traffic due to snowfall in the region, an official of the 38 Task Force of the General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) said.

Authorities have also issues alert for the people living near the Rivers, while tourists are being advised to exercise the caution.

“We are trying to evacuate and rehabilitate people. I request people not to go to high reach areas and near rivers,” Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus Khan said.

