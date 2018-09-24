Due to heavy rains, snowfall and landslide in 9 districts of Himachal Pradesh, the state government has directed all schools and colleges to remain closed on Monday. Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur has directed the administration to provide immediate help to the people, who are stuck due to landslides, heavy rains and snowfall. The MeT department has predicted heavy rains and snowfall in the upper hills till Monday.

All government and private schools will remain closed on Monday in Himachal Pradesh’s 9 districts out of 12 due to heavy rain and snowfall, say reports. The state administration has directed educational institutes of Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Mandi, Kinnaur, Solan and Hamirpur to remain closed on Monday.

The Met department has predicted heavy rains and snowfall in the upper hills till Monday. Roads in Kinnaur and Chamba districts were blocked due to landslides, rains and snowfall, district officials said.

“We are trying to evacuate and rehabilitate people. I request people not to go to high reach areas and near rivers,” Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus Khan said. After heavy rains and flash floods, 19 people have been rescued by the Indian Air Force, who were stranded at Dobi area in Kullu district.

#WATCH Indian Air Force rescues two people who were stranded near NHPC Colony, Nagwain in Kullu district, following heavy rainfall. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/cPykTo1gEq — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2018

An official spokesperson told reporters that Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur has directed the relief teams to rescue people as soon as possible. “As many as 120 people stranded at Koksar had been rescued, so were 23 people from Mari and 23 from Rohtang. Apart from this, 14 others were rescued by the Border Road Organisation from Kullu,” he added.

Himachal Pradesh: Pictures of snow clad Rohtang Pass. (23.09.18) pic.twitter.com/lo7vMOFT73 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2018

Chamba sub-divisional magistrate has also issued an advisory for the people requesting them to not to go near the Ravi river and other water canals as water was being released from the Chamera dam.

