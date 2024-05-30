Himachal Pradesh Official Calls for Paid Holiday for Voters on Election Day

Maneesh Garg, Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh, announced on Wednesday that every eligible voter will be granted a paid holiday on the day of Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Garg emphasized that no deduction or reduction in wages should occur due to this holiday, and strict action can be taken against employers for any violations.

To ensure maximum voter participation, a paid holiday has been declared for June 1, the polling day, for employees across government offices, boards, corporations, educational institutions, businesses, and industrial establishments in the state. This decision extends to daily wage employees and those working in commercial and industrial sectors.

Instructions have been issued to assistant directors of factories in Una, Solan, and all labor officers in Himachal Pradesh to ensure compliance with the directive. District Election Officers have also been tasked with monitoring that every employee, especially those in the unorganized sector, receives a paid holiday on polling day.

The move comes ahead of voting in all four Lok Sabha constituencies and six assembly by-polls scheduled for June 1. By offering paid leave to voters, the aim is to facilitate their exercise of the fundamental right to franchise without any financial burden.