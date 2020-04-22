Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media that no fresh case of COVID-19 aka coronavirus has been reported in Assam in last 7 days and soon the state will be corona free.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that no new case of COVID-19 has been reported in the State in the last seven days.

“The situation of corona in India is much better than in the world. A total of 5,789 people have been tested so far. The result of 214 people is still in the lab. This includes the results of the people of Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland,” said

In another development, Sarma continued saying that, “The State government has decided to conduct free COVID-19 tests for news reporters at Guwahati Medical College on April 25,” he added.

This comes after 53 scribes tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai recently.

With 1383 more cases and 50 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 19,984, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

A day ago, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the issue of students stuck in Kota, had said that students who are willing to travel amid lockdown will have do it at their own risk.

Replying to a question on the microblogging site, twitter, Hemanta Biswa Sarma said there’s absolutely no question of confirmation or non-confirmation on issue of special permission to students who are willing to come back to Assam from Kota.

The state government’s stand is clear that the decision of students to travel will be on their own risk and also volunteered to follow quarantine rule of government. The government is concerned about everyone’s well-being.

