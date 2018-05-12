On April 30, a PET scan report of senior IPS officer Himanshu Roy, who committed suicide on Friday, had revealed that his cancer was very much under control. No cancerous traces were found in his body, according to Dr Raj Nagarkar, the oncologist who was treating Roy. Dr Nagarkar recalled that when Roy learned the result of the test, he was very pleased and asked when he could resume duty.

Only a day after former Maharastra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief Himanshu Roy committed suicide, Dr Raj Nagarkar, the oncologist who was treating Roy, has revealed that the top cop’s suicide may not be connected to cancer. Speaking to Mid Day, Dr Nagarkar said no cancerous traces were found in his body after a PET scan on April 30. “It would be wrong to say Roy committed suicide because of cancer. He was cured of the disease. It is a loss to the police force and to us, as we all worked very closely and were even satisfied with the results,” Nagarkar said.

Dr Nagarkar recalled that when Roy learned the result of the test, he was very pleased and asked when he could resume duty. According to Nagarkar, “The medicines had done wonders and all the soft tissues and cancer were almost missing from the scan. We told him we are reducing his medication and will keep eye on his development,” he added.

“With positive progress like his, it would be a mistake to say that he killed himself because of the illness. More than the physical problems, it was his state of mind that probably took over,” oncologist said.

According to Dr Nagarkar, Mr Roy was first operated in the year 2000 for a kidney tumour. He underwent radical nephrectomy which involved removing of the kidney along with the peripheral tissue and lymph nodes. In February 2016, the tumour resurfaced in a metastasis form spreading to Mr Roy’s bones, brain, muscles and multiple soft tissues. Doctors said that his was a last stage cancer and nothing much could be done. Mr Roy also consulted doctors in the US and Portugal who could not offer much help either.

In November 2016, Mr Roy started his consultations with Centre for Difficult Cancers (CDC) where he was among the 140 patients with last stage cancer and was offered precision oncology therapies. Roy was put on chemotherapy and targeted therapy which involved an oral drug.

