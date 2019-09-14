Opposition leaders have trained guns on Union minister Amit Shah after he advocated that Hindi should be made a primary language which can unite the whole country.

Opposition leaders have criticized the Union Minister’s call to maintain India’s unity with the help of Hindi language. The leaders have asked Amit Shah to reconsider his appeal.

On Hindi Diwas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the country should come together to promote Hindi. He also called for Hindi to be made the primary language, saying that it is necessary to have one to represent India. Earlier he pitched for one nation, one language.

Reacting over the Amit Shah’s push for Hindi, DMK chief MK Stalin said that the comments made by Amit Shah could affect the unity of the country. He said that the remarks by Amit Shah clearly stands that BJP is in the midst of distorting and destroying the diverseness of the country. The DMK leader warned the Centre of another language war unless Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a clarification on the Shah’s remarks.

आज दिल्ली में आयोजित ‘हिंदी दिवस समारोह-2019’ में भाग लिया। भारत की अनेक भाषाएं और बोलियां हमारी सबसे बड़ी ताकत है। लेकिन देश की एक भाषा ऐसी हो, जिससे विदेशी भाषाएँ हमारे देश पर हावी ना हों इसलिए हमारे संविधान निर्माताओं ने एकमत से हिंदी को राजभाषा के रूप में स्वीकार किया। pic.twitter.com/nJpesiYEFN — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2019

In June, the National Education Policy 2019 drafted a policy for school-going children in southern states to compulsorily learn Hindi. Then DMK and other political parties in Tamil Nadu had protested against the government’s Diktat.

हमारे देश की सभी भाषाओं की व्यापकता और समृद्धता विश्व की किसी भी भाषा से बहुत अधिक है। मैं देशवासियों से आह्वान करता हूं कि आप अपने बच्चों से, अपने सहकर्मियों से अपनी भाषा में बात कीजिए क्योंकि अगर हम ही अपनी भाषाओं को छोड़ देंगे तो उन्हें लंबे समय तक जीवित कैसे रखा जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/J6JbaN1JJn — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2019

This time Stalin received support from JD(S) chief and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who also joined the attack against Amit Shah push Hindi, he said that the central government is celebrating Hindi Diwas across the country. When will Kannada diwas will be celebrated, which is an official language according to the Constitution? @narendramodi

Anyone? Remember the mirror is part of this union system. #StopHindiImposition#HindiDiwas#, the JD(S) tweeted.

Leaders including Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress MP from Kerala Shashi Tharoor have also issued warnings to the Centre against the imposition of Hindi.

Social media also called the Amit Shah’s views as a deliberate attempt to divert attention from issues of economic slowdown and job losses.

