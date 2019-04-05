Hindi Medium sequel: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has started shooting for his upcoming film Angrezi Medium, which is the sequel of 2017 film Hindi Medium. Helmed by Homi Adajania and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Angrezi Medium is being shot in Udaipur. Reports say that the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in key roles.

Cinephiles can finally rejoice as Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is officially back in the movies. After undergoing treatment for cancer in London, the actor has returned to India to start the shooting of his upcoming film Angrezi Medium. Sequel of 2017 film Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium will be helmed by Homi Adajania and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. To officially announce the film, the filmmakers shared a photo from the sets in Udaipur.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the photos on his official Twitter account and revealed that Angrezi Medium is the sequel of Hindi Medium but it will have a different story. He added that the film will be shot in Udaipur and London. As per the latest reports. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan have also been roped in for the film.

Irrfan Khan resumes work… #AngreziMedium shooting begins in #Udaipur today [5 April 2019]… Directed by Homi Adajania… Produced by Dinesh Vijan… Will be shot in #Udaipur and #London… #AngreziMedium is the sequel to the smash hit #HindiMedium, but with a new story. pic.twitter.com/NWVkYfp0Vt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2019

Reports also say that Radhika Madan, who was recently seen in the film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, will be playing Irrfan Khan’s daughter in the film. Meanwhile, Kareena will be playing a cop. While the previous release Hindi Medium revolved around a middle-class family’s struggle to seek their daughter’s admission in a reputed school in National Capital, Angrezi Medium will follow the story from Irrfan Khan’s daughter seeking an admission abroad.

Upon his return to India, Irrfan Khan had penned a heartfelt note on Twitter. In his note, the actor wrote that he is grateful to receive so much love and support and thanked everyone from the bottom of his heart.

Workwise, Irrfan Khan was last seen in the film Blackmail. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for her upcoming film Good News co-starring Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. Along with this, the actor has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More