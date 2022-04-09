Slamming the BJP-led central government over alleged Hindi imposition, JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, "Central government and Home Minister are actually trying to forcibly run their personal agendas."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comment on the need for emphasis on Hindi as the alternative to English, as opposed to an alternate to regional languages, has sparked off yet another row over an alleged Hindi imposition in the country. Home Minister Shah’s comment came during the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee on Thursday. He stated “Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages.” He added, “Unless we make Hindi flexible by accepting words from other local languages, it will not be propagated.” He further said that citizens should use an Indian language, whether regional or state-specific, for interpersonal communication.

Meanwhile, Siddesh Bhagat, National Vice President of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Youth Wing and Goa State Coordinator said while reacting to Shah’s statement, “We do accept that Hindi is our language and it binds the country together. But to pressurize the use of only Hindi for official works curtails our freedom of expression and speech.”

While lauding the Central government’s efforts for promoting Hindi across the nation, Shah apprised the members of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee that 70 per cent of the agenda of the Cabinet is now prepared in Hindi.

Shah also informed of adoption of Hindi in the northeastern states. “22,000 Hindi teachers have been recruited in the eight states of the North East. Also, nine tribal communities of the North East have converted their dialects’ scripts to Devanagari. Apart from this, all the eight states of the North East have agreed to make Hindi compulsory in schools up to Class X,” informed Shah.