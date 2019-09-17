Hindu girl from Pakistan’s Ghotki found dead in her hostel room in Larkana: A day after religious fanatics attacked a Hindu teacher and vandalised his residence in Pakistan’s Sindh province over alleged blasphemy, the body of a Hindu girl was recovered from a hostel in Larkana on Tuesday, reports said. The body of Namrita Chandani, who belonged to Mirpur Mathelo, a taluka of Ghotki, was found lying on a charpoy with a rope tied to her neck while her room was locked from inside. Namrita was a final year student of Bibi Asifa Dental College, Larkana, reports said.

Namrita’s brother Dr Vishal Sundar said her body was found hanging with a piece of rope tied to her neck but it seemed someone was holding her. Terrified by the growing number of violent attacks on the minority communities who are living in Pakistan, Sundar requested people to come forward and help them. Reports also said the incident could have happened due to forced conversion.

A Hindu principal in Ghotki, Sindh has purportedly been accused of committing blasphemy by extremists, who have vandalised his school. Hindu community in the area is in danger. They must be provided with protection immediately! Video & report via Shankar Meghwar pic.twitter.com/Xctf04brli — Bilal Farooqi (@bilalfqi) September 15, 2019

On August 28, 2019, nineteen-year-old Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of a Granthi of Gurdwara Tambu Sahib in Nankana Sahib in Lahore, was abducted on gunpoint and forcefully converted to Islam. Reports said six people including one woman, broke into the house of Bhagwan Singh and abducted his daughter Jagjit Kaur in front of her parents and other family members. The girl, who was missing for three days, surfaced on August 29 after marrying a Muslim man and embracing Islam.

The forceful conversion had annoyed the community in both Indian and Pakistan. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal condemned the despicable act. Under mounting pressure, the Governor of Pakistan’s Punjab province Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar announced the reunion of Jagjit Kaur with her family members. Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar also said the families of the Sikh girl and the Muslim boy reached a compromise.

In another incident, a violent mob on Sunday attacked a Hindu teacher in Pakistan’s Sindh province after he was booked on charges of alleged blasphemy. The incident took place in Sindh’s Ghotki city. A video went viral on social media in which hundreds of protesters with sticks and other dangerous weapons in their hands attacked a school named Sindh Public School and desecrated a Hindu temple in the area.

Reports said the teacher had used derogatory remarks against the Holy Prophet. The mob also attacked the houses of Hindu families. Later, the mob blocked off roads in the area. Reports said the incident has created a riot like situation in the city and the Hindu community is under a threat after the attack. The rioters which are said to be the supporters of extremists leader Mian Mithu are widely accused of involvement in the attack. Earlier, the group had been accused of forced conversion of Hindu women in the province. Scores of activists have shared the video and images of Ghotki violence on social media. they have also appealed the Sindh government to protect the Hindu community in the city.

