Hindu Groups Rally In Himachal, Demand Abolition Of Waqf Board

Hundreds of individuals participated in a rally in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday, organized by the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti. The protest called for the abolition of the Waqf Board and the verification of identification documents for migrants entering the state.

The organization had mobilized for a statewide demonstration on these pressing issues. The rally was led by Surjeet Singh, district president of the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, alongside Ashish Sharma, district chief of Bajrang Dal. Participants waved saffron flags and banners as they marched through the town.

To maintain order, a significant police presence was deployed, while shops owned by members of a minority community remained closed during the event.

Leaders from the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti presented a memorandum to local authorities, demanding the dissolution of the Waqf Board and the verification of migrants’ identification documents. They urged that a proposal for these checks be passed during the upcoming Gram Sabha meetings scheduled for October 2.

The leaders criticized the Congress-led government for delaying action on the Sanjauli mosque issue, where Hindu groups and local residents have called for the demolition of an unauthorized section of the mosque. Tensions flared during protests on September 11, which resulted in injuries to ten individuals after the Muslim community requested the municipal commissioner to seal the unauthorized portion, offering to demolish it per a court order.

The leaders of the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti cautioned the government against dismissing the situation, insisting on the need to ensure a peaceful environment for Hindus in the state rather than assisting outsiders lacking valid documentation.