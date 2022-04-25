After hijab row in Karnataka, another religious controversy is seen to take place as the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Monday accused a school administration of forcing children to carry Bibles.

Mohan Gowda, a state spokesperson for the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, claims that non-Christian students at Clarence High School have been forced to carry and read the Bible.

He allegedly said “The school administration’s proclamation that all students must carry and read the Bible is a religious conspiracy. This is a breach of the Indian Constitution’s Articles 25 and 30. No one can push religious lessons on children of other religions, according to the Supreme Court. This is also a violation of the Supreme Court.”

Gowda went on to say that they will file a complaint with the Karnataka Education Minister and demand that the school management be punished.

He added that “We have filed a protest on this matter, and the parents of these youngsters have joined us. We will meet with the Karnataka Education Minister shortly to express our dissatisfaction.”