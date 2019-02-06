All India Hindu Mahasabha leader Pooja Pandey and her husband Ashok Pandey were arrested on Wednesday for shooting an effigy of Mahatma Gandhi and setting it ablaze while recreating his assassination on January 30. The video of the incident surfaced on social media, wherein the accused were seen criticising Mahatma Gandhi and praising his killer Nathu Ram Godse.

Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday arrested All India Hindu Mahasabha leader Pooja Pandey and her husband Ashok Pandey for shooting an effigy of Mahatma Gandhi and setting it ablaze while recreating his assassination on January 30, the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation. According to reports, the two leaders of Hindu Mahasabha were arrested from Tappal in UP.

The video of the incident surfaced on social media, wherein the accused were seen criticising Mahatma Gandhi and praising his killer Nathu Ram Godse. After the video went viral, the police registered a case of promoting communal hatred and disturbing the harmony in connection with the incident.

This is not the first time when Hindu Mahasabha leaders have praised Nathu Ram Godse, from time and again the Hindu outfit has praised him for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. On January 30, the outfit organised a function in Aligarh when the members including Pandey and her husband garlanded Godse’s statue and even distributed sweets.

